Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $329,000 Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.22% of Caledonia Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 245.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.80. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

