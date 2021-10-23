Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $323,000 Investment in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.21% of Exterran at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exterran by 65.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exterran by 612.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

