Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,800 PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 81.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 117.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.87 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

