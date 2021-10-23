GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $47.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $47,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.15 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.50 and a 200-day moving average of $263.31.

