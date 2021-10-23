SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $157,176.53 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $157,176.53 and $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,295.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.63 or 0.06565889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.78 or 0.00317765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.41 or 0.01018684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00089578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00434061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00278893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00246347 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

