Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $284.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.64. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

