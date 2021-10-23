Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 745,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $572.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $624.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $692.41.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

