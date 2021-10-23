Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,082 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK opened at $209.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.