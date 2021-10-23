CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

