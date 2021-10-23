Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.