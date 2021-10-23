CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,394.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,304.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

