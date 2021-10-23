Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.33. InterDigital posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after buying an additional 434,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in InterDigital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in InterDigital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 80,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

