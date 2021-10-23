$4.05 EPS Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is $3.90. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $151.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

