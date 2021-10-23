Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FENC. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,292,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.