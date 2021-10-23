CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 164,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

