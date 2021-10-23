CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,150,000 after buying an additional 187,909 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 32.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $590.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $551.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $591.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

