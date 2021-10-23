Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 246,400 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 1,973,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 445,874 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $95,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.