CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 903,473 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,473 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $46,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

