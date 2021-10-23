Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $293,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,887.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,751.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,551.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

