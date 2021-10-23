Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.