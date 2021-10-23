Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $811.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

