Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,335,000. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Nestlé by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.