Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after buying an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

