Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $51.47.

