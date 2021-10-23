iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,855 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:SMMV opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.