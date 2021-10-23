Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $348,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $515.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $521.38. The stock has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average of $476.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.