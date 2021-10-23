Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 361,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

