ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,959.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $8,959.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

