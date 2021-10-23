Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 320,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 224,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Doubleview Gold from $0.47 to $0.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

