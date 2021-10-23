CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.77. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 354,945 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

