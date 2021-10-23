CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.77. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 354,945 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.
About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
