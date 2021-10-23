GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

Shares of GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$9.00. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.48.

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

