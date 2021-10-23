LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $425.71

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.71 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 475.48 ($6.21). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 91,736 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £490.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.