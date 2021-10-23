Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Position Increased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $93.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

