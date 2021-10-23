Certified Advisory Corp Has $955,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 765,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

