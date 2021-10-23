Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 2,630 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 55.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

