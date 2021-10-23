Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 266,513 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952,484 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 266,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Electronic Arts worth $424,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $380,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

