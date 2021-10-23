Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:CIR opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

