Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,926,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,140 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $565,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

