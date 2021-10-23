Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $768.97 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,450 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $768,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

NYSE FIS opened at $125.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 893.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $114.33 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.