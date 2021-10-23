HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,142,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,166,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE YOU opened at $42.93 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

