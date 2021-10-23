Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,250 SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 290.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GII opened at $55.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

