HBK Investments L P Purchases New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.80% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000.

Shares of Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

