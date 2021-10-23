Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,425 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.38 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

