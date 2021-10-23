Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 3,171 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

