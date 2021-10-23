Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Cambium Networks worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CMBM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $726.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

