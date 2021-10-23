Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $302.13 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,250 shares of company stock worth $60,646,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

