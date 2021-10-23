Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $59,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,140 shares of company stock valued at $891,844. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.