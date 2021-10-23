Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $421.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.47. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

