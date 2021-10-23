Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $421.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.47. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.