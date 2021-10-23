Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pool also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.85-15.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $503.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $514.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

