Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $7.950-$8.950 EPS.

Lam Research stock opened at $556.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average is $614.58. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.